Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,122,162 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.09 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 1.94% during that session. The ACEL stock price is -10.42% off its 52-week high price of $13.35 and 56.82% above the 52-week low of $5.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 425.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 540.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) trade information

Sporting 1.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the ACEL stock price touched $12.44- or saw a rise of 2.81%. Year-to-date, Accel Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved -3.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have changed 51.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.02% from current levels.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -177.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.06%.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.67% with a share float percentage of 73.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Accel Entertainment, Inc. having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC with over 6.23 Million shares worth more than $59.95 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC held 7.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., with the holding of over 4Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.55 Million and represent 4.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.6% shares in the company for having 2140510 shares of worth $16.05 Million while later fund manager owns 1.43 Million shares of worth $13.72 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.