VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 1,412,564 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.4 Billion, closed the last trade at $141.28 per share which meant it lost -$3.16 on the day or -2.19% during that session. The VMW stock price is -22.71% off its 52-week high price of $173.37 and 39.13% above the 52-week low of $86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VMware, Inc. (VMW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.44.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) trade information

Despite being -2.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the VMW stock price touched $150.24 or saw a rise of 5.96%. Year-to-date, VMware, Inc. shares have moved -6.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have changed 0.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $175.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $149 while the price target rests at a high of $200. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.46% from current levels.

VMware, Inc. (VMW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VMware, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +12.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.6%, compared to 0.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3.4% and -7.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.5%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.81 Billion for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.2 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.46 Billion and $3.07 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.5% for the current quarter and 4.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -39.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.6%.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.85% with a share float percentage of 101.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VMware, Inc. having a total of 801 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.48 Million shares worth more than $1Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 5.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 6.13 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $948.66 Million and represent 5.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.41% shares in the company for having 3812400 shares of worth $590.39 Million while later fund manager owns 2.25 Million shares of worth $272.75 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.