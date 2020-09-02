TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 1,784,899 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.11 Billion, closed the last trade at $23.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -0.9% during that session. The TRIP stock price is -85.49% off its 52-week high price of $42.96 and 40.72% above the 52-week low of $13.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) trade information

Despite being -0.9% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the TRIP stock price touched $24.72- or saw a rise of 6.31%. Year-to-date, TripAdvisor, Inc. shares have moved -23.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have changed 14.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump -4.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.92% from current levels.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TripAdvisor, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -159.32%, compared to 4.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -146.6% and -123.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -57.7%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $143.26 Million for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $180.61 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $458.61 Million and $335Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -68.8% for the current quarter and -46.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11%.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.85% with a share float percentage of 106.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TripAdvisor, Inc. having a total of 528 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.18 Million shares worth more than $174.52 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.76 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.56 Million and represent 7.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 3174596 shares of worth $55.21 Million while later fund manager owns 2.78 Million shares of worth $48.35 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.