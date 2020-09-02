Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 1,188,333 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $725.58 Million, closed the last trade at $4.77 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.49% during that session. The TGS stock price is -92.66% off its 52-week high price of $9.19 and 22.01% above the 52-week low of $3.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 516.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 198.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.5. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) trade information

Sporting 1.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the TGS stock price touched $4.90-2 or saw a rise of 2.65%. Year-to-date, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. shares have moved -33.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) have changed -15.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 592.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $13.96. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +192.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.79% from current levels.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +162.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -25.9%.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.56% with a share float percentage of 13.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management, LP with over 1.99 Million shares worth more than $11.23 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Oaktree Capital Management, LP held 0.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 1.67 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.43 Million and represent 0.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 1438210 shares of worth $8.1 Million while later fund manager owns 694.25 Thousand shares of worth $3.73 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.