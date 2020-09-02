Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,065,238 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.73 Million, closed the last trade at $0.87 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 10.1% during that session. The TMDI stock price is -163.22% off its 52-week high price of $2.29 and 86.21% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 471.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

Sporting 10.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the TMDI stock price touched $0.8689 or saw a rise of 0.28%. Year-to-date, Titan Medical Inc. shares have moved 75.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) have changed -5.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 935.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 246.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +14.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.94% from current levels.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.