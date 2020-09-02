Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 1,509,411 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.4 Million, closed the last trade at $0.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -5.9% during that session. The SCON stock price is -213.33% off its 52-week high price of $0.94 and 60% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) trade information

Despite being -5.9% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the SCON stock price touched $0.3675 or saw a rise of 18.83%. Year-to-date, Superconductor Technologies Inc. shares have moved 63.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) have changed -39.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2900% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2900% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2900% from current levels.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +58.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +69.4%.