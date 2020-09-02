NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 4,481,917 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.05 Million, closed the last trade at $4.76 per share which meant it gained $0.84 on the day or 21.38% during that session. The NNVC stock price is -303.36% off its 52-week high price of $19.2 and 73.32% above the 52-week low of $1.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 458.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC) trade information

Sporting 21.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the NNVC stock price touched $4.89-6 or saw a rise of 6.95%. Year-to-date, NanoViricides, Inc. shares have moved 81.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC) have changed -27.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 688.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 620.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 152.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +152.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 152.1% from current levels.

NanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11.1%.