Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 1,582,459 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.85 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -3.29% during that session. The MBT stock price is -19.83% off its 52-week high price of $11 and 32.46% above the 52-week low of $6.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) trade information

Despite being -3.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 27 when the MBT stock price touched $9.81-5 or saw a rise of 5.71%. Year-to-date, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares have moved -8.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) have changed 4.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.45.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0%, compared to 7.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.1% and 212.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.5%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.69 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.77 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.89 Billion and $1.79 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.7% for the current quarter and -1.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.13%.

MBT Dividends

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.15 at a share yield of 12.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 9.69%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.72% with a share float percentage of 34.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company having a total of 382 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 31.67 Million shares worth more than $291.07 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 3.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 31.03 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $285.16 Million and represent 3.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.79% shares in the company for having 7916330 shares of worth $72.75 Million while later fund manager owns 6.49 Million shares of worth $55.63 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.