Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 1,799,751 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $119.26 Million, closed the last trade at $0.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -5.88% during that session. The PTN stock price is -117.31% off its 52-week high price of $1.13 and 30.77% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) trade information

Despite being -5.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the PTN stock price touched $0.5625 or saw a rise of 7.52%. Year-to-date, Palatin Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -33.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) have changed -9.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 317.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +476.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 188.46% from current levels.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +40.9%.