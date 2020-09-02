Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has a beta value of 3.2 and has seen 1,227,887 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.03 Billion, closed the last trade at $42.41 per share which meant it lost -$5.83 on the day or -12.09% during that session. The ARCT stock price is -56.19% off its 52-week high price of $66.24 and 79.93% above the 52-week low of $8.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 531.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 807.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Despite being -12.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the ARCT stock price touched $58.94- or saw a rise of 28.05%. Year-to-date, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have moved 290.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have changed -18.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $82. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +93.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.9% from current levels.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +152.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.93%, compared to 12.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.4% and 31.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -46%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.5%.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.92% with a share float percentage of 44.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 1.92 Million shares worth more than $89.69 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 7.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 963.36 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.03 Million and represent 3.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.32% shares in the company for having 2028655 shares of worth $69.99 Million while later fund manager owns 675Thousand shares of worth $26.28 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.