Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 1,142,359 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $278.21 Million, closed the last trade at $3.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.25% during that session. The GORO stock price is -57.18% off its 52-week high price of $6.24 and 49.12% above the 52-week low of $2.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO) trade information

Despite being -0.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 27 when the GORO stock price touched $4.15-4 or saw a rise of 4.34%. Year-to-date, Gold Resource Corporation shares have moved -28.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO) have changed -9.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.25 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +88.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 82.62% from current levels.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50.7 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $54.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $40.07 Million and $39.35 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.5% for the current quarter and 38% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -42.8%.

GORO Dividends

Gold Resource Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between August 05 and August 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 1%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.25%.

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.19% with a share float percentage of 45.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gold Resource Corporation having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.43 Million shares worth more than $18.19 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 3.26 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.41 Million and represent 4.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.31% shares in the company for having 3021242 shares of worth $11.78 Million while later fund manager owns 2.38 Million shares of worth $6.54 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.39% of company’s outstanding stock.