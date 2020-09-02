Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1,196,602 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.62 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.25 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 1.21% during that session. The BVN stock price is -11.86% off its 52-week high price of $15.94 and 64.07% above the 52-week low of $5.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) trade information

Sporting 1.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the BVN stock price touched $14.32- or saw a rise of 0.49%. Year-to-date, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares have moved -5.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) have changed 20.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump -4.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $17.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +24.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -43.86% from current levels.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +26.67% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 150% and 152.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.3%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $265.06 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $263.94 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $230.2 Million and $235.49 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.1% for the current quarter and 12.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +48.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.43%.

BVN Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.09 at a share yield of 1.21%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.39% with a share float percentage of 66.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. having a total of 312 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 25.61 Million shares worth more than $234.04 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 12.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 15.68 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $143.28 Million and represent 7.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.58% shares in the company for having 13942282 shares of worth $127.43 Million while later fund manager owns 9.45 Million shares of worth $74.15 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.46% of company’s outstanding stock.