Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has a beta value of 2.62 and has seen 3,612,287 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.62 Billion, closed the last trade at $30.98 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 1.16% during that session. The BLDR stock price is -4.81% off its 52-week high price of $32.47 and 70.95% above the 52-week low of $9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.66.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) trade information

Sporting 1.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the BLDR stock price touched $32.47- or saw a rise of 4.6%. Year-to-date, Builders FirstSource, Inc. shares have moved 21.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have changed 30.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $37. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.16% from current levels.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) estimates and forecasts

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.26 Billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.04 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.98 Billion and $1.76 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.1% for the current quarter and 15.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +7.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.81% with a share float percentage of 99.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Builders FirstSource, Inc. having a total of 401 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.04 Million shares worth more than $249.17 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Conifer Management, L.L.C., with the holding of over 10Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $207Million and represent 8.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 3397550 shares of worth $41.55 Million while later fund manager owns 2.99 Million shares of worth $36.62 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.57% of company’s outstanding stock.