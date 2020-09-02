Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) has a beta value of -0.14 and has seen 1,424,659 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.94 Million, closed the last trade at $2.08 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 22.71% during that session. The PLAG stock price is -157.21% off its 52-week high price of $5.35 and 26.44% above the 52-week low of $1.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 150.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) trade information

Sporting 22.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the PLAG stock price touched $2.38-1 or saw a rise of 12.61%. Year-to-date, Planet Green Holdings Corp. shares have moved -24.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) have changed -8.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 156.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $150, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7111.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $150 while the price target rests at a high of $150. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7111.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7111.54% from current levels.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -704%.