Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 1,157,851 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.92 Billion, closed the last trade at $3.77 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 7.1% during that session. The UGP stock price is -77.19% off its 52-week high price of $6.68 and 47.75% above the 52-week low of $1.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 860.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 911.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) trade information

Sporting 7.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the UGP stock price touched $3.84-1 or saw a rise of 1.82%. Year-to-date, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares have moved -39.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) have changed 4.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.89 while the price target rests at a high of $4.56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.34% from current levels.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.67%, compared to -10.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.6% and 200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -35.6%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.54 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.56 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $5.84 Billion and $5.75 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -39.4% for the current quarter and -38.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -67.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.7%.

UGP Dividends

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.1 at a share yield of 2.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.82%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.98% with a share float percentage of 3.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 8.44 Million shares worth more than $28.62 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 18.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.2 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.63 Million and represent 11.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and ICON Energy Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.13% shares in the company for having 1920250 shares of worth $6.51 Million while later fund manager owns 787.3 Thousand shares of worth $2.67 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.