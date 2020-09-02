Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 2,725,684 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.11 Billion, closed the last trade at $273.24 per share which meant it gained $3.48 on the day or 1.29% during that session. The TWLO stock price is -5.7% off its 52-week high price of $288.81 and 75.09% above the 52-week low of $68.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

Sporting 1.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the TWLO stock price touched $283.34 or saw a rise of 3.56%. Year-to-date, Twilio Inc. shares have moved 178.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have changed -1.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $294.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $210 while the price target rests at a high of $335. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.14% from current levels.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twilio Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +160.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -75%, compared to 7.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -266.7% and -125% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +40.8%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $404.71 Million for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $429.21 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $287.84 Million and $331.22 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.6% for the current quarter and 29.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -88% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.5%.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.19% with a share float percentage of 97.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twilio Inc. having a total of 757 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.95 Million shares worth more than $2.62 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 11.17 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.45 Billion and represent 8.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 3654207 shares of worth $327.01 Million while later fund manager owns 3.21 Million shares of worth $287.06 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.42% of company’s outstanding stock.