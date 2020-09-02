Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,144,290 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26Billion, closed the last trade at $15.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -2.76% during that session. The TME stock price is -16.01% off its 52-week high price of $17.97 and 40.48% above the 52-week low of $9.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Despite being -2.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the TME stock price touched $16.13- or saw a rise of 3.61%. Year-to-date, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares have moved 32.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have changed -3.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $20.47. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.62% from current levels.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.1 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.25 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $929.78 Million and $1.04 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.7% for the current quarter and 19.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +112.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.32%.