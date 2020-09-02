International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 5,854,258 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $255.27 Million, closed the last trade at $1.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.75% during that session. The THM stock price is -66.91% off its 52-week high price of $2.27 and 75.74% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 329.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 791.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) trade information

Despite being -2.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 27 when the THM stock price touched $1.56 or saw a rise of 12.82%. Year-to-date, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. shares have moved 151.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) have changed -20.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 528.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -63.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.5 while the price target rests at a high of $0.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -63.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -63.24% from current levels.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11.4%.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.25% with a share float percentage of 71.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Paulson & Company, Inc. with over 59.59 Million shares worth more than $106.08 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Paulson & Company, Inc. held 31.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprott Inc., with the holding of over 28.97 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.56 Million and represent 15.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 13.9% shares in the company for having 26070134 shares of worth $12.12 Million while later fund manager owns 3.76 Million shares of worth $1.75 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.