Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has a beta value of 0.8 and has seen 2,753,817 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $707.63 Million, closed the last trade at $12.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.54% during that session. The RAD stock price is -84.4% off its 52-week high price of $23.88 and 52.97% above the 52-week low of $6.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) trade information

Despite being -0.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the RAD stock price touched $13.99- or saw a rise of 7.43%. Year-to-date, Rite Aid Corporation shares have moved -16.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) have changed -14.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump -8.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -53.67% from current levels.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rite Aid Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 240%, compared to 1.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and -44.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.1%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.74 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.75 Billion for the next quarter concluding in November 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $5.37 Billion and $5.46 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.9% for the current quarter and 5.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3.69%.