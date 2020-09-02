Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 2,725,709 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.72 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -3.11% during that session. The AA stock price is -60.53% off its 52-week high price of $23.47 and 64.71% above the 52-week low of $5.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alcoa Corporation (AA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) trade information

Despite being -3.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 27 when the AA stock price touched $15.33- or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, Alcoa Corporation shares have moved -32.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) have changed 12.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -10.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +16.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.76% from current levels.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alcoa Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +17.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.15%, compared to -11.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.4% and 25.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.7%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.19 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.29 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.57 Billion and $2.44 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -14.8% for the current quarter and -6.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -559.7%.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.21% with a share float percentage of 77.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alcoa Corporation having a total of 450 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.67 Million shares worth more than $198.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.29 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $171.89 Million and represent 8.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 5468156 shares of worth $33.68 Million while later fund manager owns 4.79 Million shares of worth $29.49 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.57% of company’s outstanding stock.