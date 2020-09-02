Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 1,111,823 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.12 Billion, closed the last trade at $232.88 per share which meant it gained $0.7 on the day or 0.3% during that session. The ULTA stock price is -30.82% off its 52-week high price of $304.65 and 46.73% above the 52-week low of $124.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.5.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) trade information

Sporting 0.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the ULTA stock price touched $256.6 or saw a rise of 9.24%. Year-to-date, Ulta Beauty, Inc. shares have moved -8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have changed 20.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $268.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $220 while the price target rests at a high of $320. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +37.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.53% from current levels.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ulta Beauty, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -74.64%, compared to -9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.3% and -28% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.57 Billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.09 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.68 Billion and $2.31 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.9% for the current quarter and -9.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +25% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.19%.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.86% with a share float percentage of 97.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ulta Beauty, Inc. having a total of 995 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.93 Million shares worth more than $1.21 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.07 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $828.65 Million and represent 7.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 1639542 shares of worth $288.07 Million while later fund manager owns 1.44 Million shares of worth $252.96 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.