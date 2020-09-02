Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 1,463,337 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.81 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.38 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.6% during that session. The SHO stock price is -72.67% off its 52-week high price of $14.47 and 31.38% above the 52-week low of $5.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) trade information

Sporting 0.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the SHO stock price touched $8.69-3 or saw a rise of 3.57%. Year-to-date, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. shares have moved -39.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have changed 12.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +43.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -28.4% from current levels.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -151.79%, compared to -3.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -375% and -250% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -67.9%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62.12 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $94.46 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $281.64 Million and $272.95 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -77.9% for the current quarter and -65.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -48.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.9%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.96% with a share float percentage of 108.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.27 Million shares worth more than $254.83 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.19 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $172.68 Million and represent 9.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.77% shares in the company for having 10290224 shares of worth $94.57 Million while later fund manager owns 6.6 Million shares of worth $57.48 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.06% of company’s outstanding stock.