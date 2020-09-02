Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 1,470,034 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.55 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.3 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 1.29% during that session. The TV stock price is -100.16% off its 52-week high price of $12.61 and 26.19% above the 52-week low of $4.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) trade information

Sporting 1.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the TV stock price touched $6.49-2 or saw a rise of 2.93%. Year-to-date, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares have moved -46.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) have changed 12.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.5 while the price target rests at a high of $14.85. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +135.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.7% from current levels.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -235.71%, compared to 11.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -71.4% and -68.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.6%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.08 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.22 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.28 Billion and $1.46 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -15.7% for the current quarter and -16.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -22.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.2%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.7% with a share float percentage of 49.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. having a total of 192 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 67.9 Million shares worth more than $355.78 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 11.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harris Associates L.P., with the holding of over 64.75 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $339.3 Million and represent 11.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Oakmark International Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.67% shares in the company for having 50125880 shares of worth $290.73 Million while later fund manager owns 27.07 Million shares of worth $141.82 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.68% of company’s outstanding stock.