GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 1,335,560 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $99.02 Billion, closed the last trade at $39.72 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 1.95% during that session. The GSK stock price is -21.48% off its 52-week high price of $48.25 and 20.87% above the 52-week low of $31.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) trade information

Sporting 1.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 27 when the GSK stock price touched $40.25- or saw a rise of 1.29%. Year-to-date, GlaxoSmithKline plc shares have moved -15.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have changed -1.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38.62 while the price target rests at a high of $57.04. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +43.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.77% from current levels.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +31.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.6%.

GSK Dividends

GlaxoSmithKline plc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.89 at a share yield of 4.77%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.23%.