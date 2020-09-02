Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) has a beta value of 2.67 and has seen 1,529,504 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $269.39 Million, closed the last trade at $3.53 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 13.87% during that session. The FLNT stock price is -10.48% off its 52-week high price of $3.9 and 71.1% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 280.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) trade information

Sporting 13.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the FLNT stock price touched $3.88-9 or saw a rise of 9.02%. Year-to-date, Fluent, Inc. shares have moved 41.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 54.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) have changed 93.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 592.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.64% from current levels.

Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fluent, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +56.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -250%, compared to -27.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 116.7% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $71.38 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $80.75 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $64.55 Million and $80.01 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.6% for the current quarter and 0.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -152.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.