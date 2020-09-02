FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 1,770,902 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.68 Billion, closed the last trade at $28.75 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 1.73% during that session. The FE stock price is -82.68% off its 52-week high price of $52.52 and 20.52% above the 52-week low of $22.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.76.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) trade information

Sporting 1.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the FE stock price touched $29.00- or saw a rise of 0.55%. Year-to-date, FirstEnergy Corp. shares have moved -40.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have changed -0.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36 while the price target rests at a high of $45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +56.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.22% from current levels.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.94 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.85 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.96 Billion and $2.67 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.7% for the current quarter and 6.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +20.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.4%.

FE Dividends

FirstEnergy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.56 at a share yield of 5.52%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.12%.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.48% with a share float percentage of 85.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FirstEnergy Corp. having a total of 922 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 66.73 Million shares worth more than $2.59 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 57.34 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.22 Billion and represent 10.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 15822919 shares of worth $634.02 Million while later fund manager owns 14.5 Million shares of worth $612.83 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.