Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 1,524,995 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $148.89 Billion, closed the last trade at $372.27 per share which meant it gained $12.73 on the day or 3.54% during that session. The AVGO stock price is -0.2% off its 52-week high price of $373.01 and 58.18% above the 52-week low of $155.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $5.24.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) trade information

Sporting 3.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the AVGO stock price touched $372.26 or saw a rise of 0.68%. Year-to-date, Broadcom Inc. shares have moved 17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have changed 16.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $355.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump -4.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $300 while the price target rests at a high of $400. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.41% from current levels.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Broadcom Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +25.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.08%, compared to -0.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1.6% and 7.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.2%.

25 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.76 Billion for the current quarter. 25 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.18 Billion for the next quarter concluding in October 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $5.51 Billion and $5.78 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.5% for the current quarter and 7.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +41% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -44.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.05%.

AVGO Dividends

Broadcom Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 03 and September 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 13 at a share yield of 3.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.33%.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.85% with a share float percentage of 87.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Broadcom Inc. having a total of 1789 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 39.04 Million shares worth more than $12.32 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Capital World Investors held 9.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 35.01 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.05 Billion and represent 8.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Investment Company Of America. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.1% shares in the company for having 16494241 shares of worth $5.21 Billion while later fund manager owns 13.9 Million shares of worth $4.39 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.46% of company’s outstanding stock.