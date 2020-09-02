BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,567,612 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.66 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.22 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 5.5% during that session. The BEST stock price is -54.98% off its 52-week high price of $6.54 and 5.21% above the 52-week low of $4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BEST Inc. (BEST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

Sporting 5.5% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 27 when the BEST stock price touched $4.35-2 or saw a rise of 2.99%. Year-to-date, BEST Inc. shares have moved -24.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) have changed 0.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.12.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.34 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.69 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.25 Billion and $1.54 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.4% for the current quarter and 9.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +60.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.52% with a share float percentage of 45.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BEST Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 13.38 Million shares worth more than $57.26 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 5.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 10.02 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.88 Million and represent 4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.6% shares in the company for having 3997927 shares of worth $21.47 Million while later fund manager owns 3.27 Million shares of worth $17.54 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.3% of company’s outstanding stock.