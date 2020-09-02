VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) has a beta value of 0.6 and has seen 3,479,453 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $379.45 Million, closed the last trade at $5.38 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 4.61% during that session. The VHC stock price is -44.8% off its 52-week high price of $7.79 and 47.03% above the 52-week low of $2.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 372.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 529.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) trade information

Sporting 4.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the VHC stock price touched $6.59-1 or saw a rise of 19.07%. Year-to-date, VirnetX Holding Corp shares have moved 40.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) have changed 3.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 569.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +569.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 569.14% from current levels.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.