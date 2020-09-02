Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,181,373 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.49 Billion, closed the last trade at $21.46 per share which meant it gained $1.38 on the day or 6.87% during that session. The RVLV stock price is -24.37% off its 52-week high price of $26.69 and 66.59% above the 52-week low of $7.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 986.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Sporting 6.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the RVLV stock price touched $22.05- or saw a rise of 2.68%. Year-to-date, Revolve Group, Inc. shares have moved 16.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have changed 31.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +49.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.12% from current levels.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $158.27 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $155.41 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $154.2 Million and $147.56 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.6% for the current quarter and 5.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -120% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.11%.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.91% with a share float percentage of 97.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revolve Group, Inc. having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.4 Million shares worth more than $20.83 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Penserra Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.13 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.82 Million and represent 7.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Amplify Online Retail ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.11% shares in the company for having 973600 shares of worth $14.47 Million while later fund manager owns 913.51 Thousand shares of worth $12.84 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.73% of company’s outstanding stock.