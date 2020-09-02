Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1,661,425 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.18 Billion, closed the last trade at $101.12 per share which meant it gained $1.87 on the day or 1.88% during that session. The EXPE stock price is -38.33% off its 52-week high price of $139.88 and 59.69% above the 52-week low of $40.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.73.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) trade information

Sporting 1.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the EXPE stock price touched $101.95 or saw a rise of 0.04%. Year-to-date, Expedia Group, Inc. shares have moved -5.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have changed 25.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $95.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump -5.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $64 while the price target rests at a high of $138. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -36.71% from current levels.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Expedia Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +2.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -227.64%, compared to 4.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -121.6% and -151.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -53.6%.

25 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.37 Billion for the current quarter. 25 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.46 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.56 Billion and $2.75 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -61.5% for the current quarter and -46.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42%.