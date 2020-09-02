GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,127,974 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.75 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -3.4% during that session. The GFL stock price is -31.99% off its 52-week high price of $23.27 and 32.39% above the 52-week low of $11.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.21 while the price target rests at a high of $30.34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +72.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.31% from current levels.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

GFL Dividends

GFL Environmental Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.21%.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.32% with a share float percentage of 7.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GFL Environmental Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BC Partners Advisors L.P. with over 67.7 Million shares worth more than $1.27 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, BC Partners Advisors L.P. held 21.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, with the holding of over 50.82 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $953.98 Million and represent 16.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 4940495 shares of worth $85.47 Million while later fund manager owns 3.07 Million shares of worth $57.67 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.