Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1,064,871 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.71 Billion, closed the last trade at $38.45 per share which meant it gained $1.15 on the day or 3.08% during that session. The WB stock price is -44.4% off its 52-week high price of $55.52 and 24.76% above the 52-week low of $28.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Weibo Corporation (WB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.46.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) trade information

Sporting 3.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the WB stock price touched $39.03- or saw a rise of 1.49%. Year-to-date, Weibo Corporation shares have moved -17.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) have changed 11.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38.6 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.39% from current levels.

Weibo Corporation (WB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Weibo Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.58%, compared to -8.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -32.4% and -16.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.9%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $380.21 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $461.71 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $431.84 Million and $467.75 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -12% for the current quarter and -1.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +52.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -11.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.58%.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.7% with a share float percentage of 44.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Weibo Corporation having a total of 344 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with over 9Million shares worth more than $302.4 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd held 7.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 8.25 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $277.29 Million and represent 6.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 1200640 shares of worth $45.06 Million while later fund manager owns 916.5 Thousand shares of worth $34.4 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.