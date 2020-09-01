Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,206,899 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.71 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.62 per share which meant it gained $1.03 on the day or 7.55% during that session. The ZUO stock price is -13.47% off its 52-week high price of $16.59 and 57.52% above the 52-week low of $6.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) trade information

Sporting 7.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the ZUO stock price touched $14.70- or saw a rise of 1.97%. Year-to-date, Zuora, Inc. shares have moved 0.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have changed 23.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.76% from current levels.

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zuora, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +10.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -32.35%, compared to 7.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.2% and 16.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.1%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $73.47 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $75.55 Million for the next quarter concluding in October 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $66.97 Million and $71.82 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.7% for the current quarter and 5.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.8%.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.22% with a share float percentage of 63.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zuora, Inc. having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.83 Million shares worth more than $112.53 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.97 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.88 Million and represent 6.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.33% shares in the company for having 2330365 shares of worth $29.71 Million while later fund manager owns 2.17 Million shares of worth $17.46 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.