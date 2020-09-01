Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,563,057 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.6 Billion, closed the last trade at $157.88 per share which meant it gained $14.54 on the day or 10.14% during that session. The ZS stock price is -0.52% off its 52-week high price of $158.7 and 77.83% above the 52-week low of $35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Sporting 10.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the ZS stock price touched $157.16 or saw a rise of 0.03%. Year-to-date, Zscaler, Inc. shares have moved 237.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have changed 20.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $115.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump -26.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $73 while the price target rests at a high of $171. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -53.76% from current levels.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $118.53 Million for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $126.69 Million for the next quarter concluding in October 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $86.11 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.7% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +62.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.67%.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.08% with a share float percentage of 77.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zscaler, Inc. having a total of 379 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.69 Million shares worth more than $732.37 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.4 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $591.47 Million and represent 4.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.45% shares in the company for having 1878725 shares of worth $114.34 Million while later fund manager owns 1.65 Million shares of worth $100.67 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.