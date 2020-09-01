Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has a beta value of 3.25 and has seen 6,146,267 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.16 Billion, closed the last trade at $5.29 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.19% during that session. The MRO stock price is -172.02% off its 52-week high price of $14.39 and 42.91% above the 52-week low of $3.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

Sporting 0.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the MRO stock price touched $5.50-3 or saw a rise of 3.55%. Year-to-date, Marathon Oil Corporation shares have moved -60.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) have changed -3.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +126.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.48% from current levels.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marathon Oil Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -262.67%, compared to -17.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -314.3% and -400% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -40.6%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $735.28 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $791.73 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.34 Billion and $1.22 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -45.3% for the current quarter and -34.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -54.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -4%.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.78% with a share float percentage of 88.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Oil Corporation having a total of 854 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 88.12 Million shares worth more than $539.3 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 58.79 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $359.78 Million and represent 7.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 23510357 shares of worth $77.35 Million while later fund manager owns 20.54 Million shares of worth $67.59 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.6% of company’s outstanding stock.