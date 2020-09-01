AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) has a beta value of 1.9 and has seen 1,018,662 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.32 Million, closed the last trade at $0.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -6.32% during that session. The AIKI stock price is -476.56% off its 52-week high price of $3.69 and 25% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) trade information

Despite being -6.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the AIKI stock price touched $0.7599 or saw a rise of 15.88%. Year-to-date, AIkido Pharma Inc. shares have moved -51.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) have changed -42.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 55.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1802.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 281501.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1802.25 while the price target rests at a high of $1802.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +281501.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 281501.6% from current levels.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +57.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -282.9%.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.45% with a share float percentage of 18.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AIkido Pharma Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 342.12 Thousand shares worth more than $280.54 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC held 0.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 101.06 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.87 Thousand and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 20740 shares of worth $10.51 Thousand while later fund manager owns 5.23 Thousand shares of worth $4.29 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.