Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has a beta value of 0.38 and has seen 1,565,537 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $925.67 Million, closed the last trade at $5.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -4.33% during that session. The ERJ stock price is -281.89% off its 52-week high price of $20.24 and 24.72% above the 52-week low of $3.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Despite being -4.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the ERJ stock price touched $5.57-4 or saw a rise of 4.93%. Year-to-date, Embraer S.A. shares have moved -72.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have changed -8.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $10.44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +96.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.53% from current levels.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Embraer S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 124.58%, compared to -8.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -53.8% and 137.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.4%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $941.2 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.56 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.18 Billion and $2.08 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -19.9% for the current quarter and -25.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.08%.