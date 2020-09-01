Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) has a beta value of 2.69 and has seen 3,447,759 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $222.34 Million, closed the last trade at $7.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -3.7% during that session. The BLNK stock price is -107.4% off its 52-week high price of $14.58 and 82.22% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Despite being -3.7% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the BLNK stock price touched $8.40-1 or saw a rise of 16.31%. Year-to-date, Blink Charging Co. shares have moved 277.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) have changed -36.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +13.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -28.88% from current levels.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blink Charging Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +191.7% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.7%, compared to -3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10% and 18.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +159.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +52.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +71.7%.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.71% with a share float percentage of 7.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blink Charging Co. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 750.85 Thousand shares worth more than $4.26 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 401.49 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.28 Million and represent 1.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.11% shares in the company for having 521114 shares of worth $901.53 Thousand while later fund manager owns 201.1 Thousand shares of worth $347.9 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.