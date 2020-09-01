Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 152,000,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.34 Million, closed the last trade at $1.16 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 50.59% during that session. The PSV stock price is -162.93% off its 52-week high price of $3.05 and 73.28% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.24 Million shares.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) trade information

Sporting 50.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the PSV stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 22.15%. Year-to-date, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. shares have moved 14.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 214.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) have changed 63.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 511.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 97.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 417.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +417.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 417.24% from current levels.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +97%.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.27% with a share float percentage of 60.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 102.68 Thousand shares worth more than $53.23 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 25.42 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.18 Thousand and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.