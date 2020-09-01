Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has a beta value of 0.5 and has seen 9,985,329 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.76 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.48 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The HMY stock price is -17.44% off its 52-week high price of $7.61 and 72.84% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.88 Million shares.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the HMY stock price touched $6.71-3 or saw a rise of 3.43%. Year-to-date, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares have moved 78.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) have changed 0.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.54 while the price target rests at a high of $11.7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +80.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.37% from current levels.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +37.99% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +50.4%.