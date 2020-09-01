eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) has a beta value of 3.13 and has seen 1,538,955 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $44.48 per share which meant it gained $3.51 on the day or 8.57% during that session. The EXPI stock price is -2.18% off its 52-week high price of $45.45 and 85.36% above the 52-week low of $6.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 812.99 Million shares.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

Sporting 8.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the EXPI stock price touched $45.45- or saw a rise of 2.13%. Year-to-date, eXp World Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 292.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have changed 123.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32, which means that the shares’ value could jump -28.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -19.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -37.05% from current levels.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that eXp World Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +354.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -246.67%, compared to -20.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 333.3% and 600% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +45.9%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $406.93 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $398.23 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $276.83 Million and $274.02 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 47% for the current quarter and 45.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +60.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.11% with a share float percentage of 30.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with eXp World Holdings, Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.62 Million shares worth more than $44.64 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.77 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.25 Million and represent 2.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 1040805 shares of worth $9.55 Million while later fund manager owns 561.77 Thousand shares of worth $4.75 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.