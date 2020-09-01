Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) has a beta value of 0.33 and has seen 2,332,404 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $130.87 Million, closed the last trade at $1.08 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.9% during that session. The AYTU stock price is -176.85% off its 52-week high price of $2.99 and 68.52% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.77 Million shares.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

Sporting 1.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the AYTU stock price touched $1.2 or saw a rise of 10.01%. Year-to-date, Aytu BioScience, Inc. shares have moved 11.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) have changed -22.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aytu BioScience, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +89.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.69%, compared to 12.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 90.6% and 96.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +228.1%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.24 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.75 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.72 Million and $2.01 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 555.4% for the current quarter and 584.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +65.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.3%.