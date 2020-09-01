The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 2,785,819 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.11 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.85 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 0.9% during that session. The SCHW stock price is -44.07% off its 52-week high price of $51.65 and 21.9% above the 52-week low of $28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.51.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Sporting 0.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the SCHW stock price touched $36.47- or saw a rise of 0.9%. Year-to-date, The Charles Schwab Corporation shares have moved -24.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) have changed 9.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 76.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.43.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Charles Schwab Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.69%, compared to -9.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -27.1% and -21% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.51 Billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.48 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.71 Billion and $2.61 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.3% for the current quarter and -4.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5%.

SCHW Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 13 and October 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 2.03%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.04%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.39% with a share float percentage of 94.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Charles Schwab Corporation having a total of 1492 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 95.76 Million shares worth more than $3.23 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 7.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 92.57 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.12 Billion and represent 7.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Parnassus Endeavor Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 12.11% shares in the company for having 156000000 shares of worth $5.27 Billion while later fund manager owns 58.38 Million shares of worth $1.97 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.53% of company’s outstanding stock.