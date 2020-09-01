Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 15,994,599 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.31 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.45 per share which meant it gained $1.61 on the day or 4.91% during that session. The WORK stock price is -16.31% off its 52-week high price of $40.07 and 56.17% above the 52-week low of $15.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) trade information

Sporting 4.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the WORK stock price touched $34.82- or saw a rise of 1.31%. Year-to-date, Slack Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 52.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have changed 16.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 58.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.94% from current levels.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Slack Technologies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +21.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.86%, compared to 3.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 78.6% and -150% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +38.3%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -268.8%.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.68% with a share float percentage of 65.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Slack Technologies, Inc. having a total of 396 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 65.05 Million shares worth more than $2.02 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 15.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 40.56 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 Billion and represent 9.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.39% shares in the company for having 14411808 shares of worth $448.06 Million while later fund manager owns 6.86 Million shares of worth $184.18 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.