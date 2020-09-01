Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 43,771,742 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.45 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.73 on the day or -4.24% during that session. The CCL stock price is -215.17% off its 52-week high price of $51.94 and 52.67% above the 52-week low of $7.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 39.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 42.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.19.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Despite being -4.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the CCL stock price touched $17.34- or saw a rise of 4.96%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corporation & Plc shares have moved -67.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) have changed 18.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 84.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump -9.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.93 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -39.75% from current levels.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carnival Corporation & Plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -266.59%, compared to -24.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -183.3% and -419.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -69.6%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $88.06 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $564.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in November 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.53 Billion and $4.78 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -98.7% for the current quarter and -88.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.7%.