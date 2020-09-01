SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,209,432 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.06 Million, closed the last trade at $1.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -4.11% during that session. The SGBX stock price is -688.95% off its 52-week high price of $15.7 and 41.71% above the 52-week low of $1.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 664.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 Million shares.

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) trade information

Despite being -4.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the SGBX stock price touched $2.29-1 or saw a rise of 14.41%. Year-to-date, SG Blocks, Inc. shares have moved -37.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) have changed -33.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 375.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 326.12.

SG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SG Blocks, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.43% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.9% and 100.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +231.7%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.7 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $185Million and $337Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1900% for the current quarter and 1235.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +97.3%.