Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 4,147,894 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.62 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.78 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 4.93% during that session. The BBBY stock price is -39.2% off its 52-week high price of $17.79 and 73.16% above the 52-week low of $3.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Sporting 4.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the BBBY stock price touched $12.86- or saw a rise of 0.47%. Year-to-date, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares have moved -25.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have changed 18.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 72.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump -19.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -60.88% from current levels.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +22.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -634.78%, compared to -9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -194.1% and -18.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.9%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.56 Billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.61 Billion for the next quarter concluding in November 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.72 Billion and $2.76 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6% for the current quarter and -5.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -383.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 65%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 30 and October 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 17.94%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 114.55% with a share float percentage of 120.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. having a total of 399 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.99 Million shares worth more than $211.94 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 15.73 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.77 Million and represent 12.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.73% shares in the company for having 11123026 shares of worth $68.85 Million while later fund manager owns 7.82 Million shares of worth $82.88 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.14% of company’s outstanding stock.