Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1,370,483 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $485.24 Million, closed the last trade at $5.6 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 2.38% during that session. The APTO stock price is -65.18% off its 52-week high price of $9.25 and 67.5% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 590.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 835.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

Sporting 2.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the APTO stock price touched $5.75-2 or saw a rise of 2.61%. Year-to-date, Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -1.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) have changed 10.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +132.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 60.71% from current levels.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +39.4%.