TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 1,689,331 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.1 Million, closed the last trade at $2.15 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 13.84% during that session. The TCON stock price is -165.12% off its 52-week high price of $5.7 and 55.81% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 721.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 878.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.69.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Sporting 13.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the TCON stock price touched $2.2 or saw a rise of 1.36%. Year-to-date, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -7.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have changed 31.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 101.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +179.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.53% from current levels.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.4%.